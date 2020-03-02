MATTINA, Hon. Judge Joseph S.

MATTINA - Hon. Judge Joseph S. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 1, 2020, beloved husband of Barbara K. (nee Susse) Mattina; devoted father of Jackie (Ted Chmiel) Mattina, Todd Mattina and Dylan Mattina (Lavinia Busch); cherished grandfather of Brian, Bethany (Justin Nelson), Jacob, Jena Mattina-Chmiel, Adrienne, Gabrielle (Jeremy Wells), Christian Mattina, Dawn (David) Stinner, Joshua (Kristin), Collin and Victoria Mattina; great-grandfather of seven; loving son of the late Vincent and Carmella (nee Tirone) Mattina; dear brother of the late Mary (late Chester) Hart; fond uncle of Cammy (Phil) Cammarata and Jim (Debbie) Hart; adored great-uncle of several great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 6-8 PM and Wednesday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, on Thursday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofunerahome.com