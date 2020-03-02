Man facing murder charge accused of concealing corpse

A Buffalo man facing a murder charge has been accused of another felony – concealing a human corpse.

Antonio B. Lee has been charged in Erie County Court with disposing of a woman's body near the Central Terminal earlier this year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Lee, 30, was indicted by an Erie County grand jury and arraigned Monday on the murder and corpse concealment charges before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The body of 53-year-old Marguerite Reading was found around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 25 in the vicinity of Paderewski Drive near the East Side landmark. Reading, of Buffalo, had been stabbed to death, according to police and prosecutors.

Lee was arrested the next day, according to court records.

Investigators believe Reading was killed in a home on Albany Street on the West Side, according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities have not said when they believe Reading was killed.