Letter: Repeal license law, in order to ease travel

New York State’s Green Light Law is a green light for undocumented immigrants, but a red light for legal, law-abiding New York State resident/United States citizens.

The Green Light Law was ill-conceived with no reasonable or legitimate basis. Rather, it was introduced and approved just as a jab at President Trump’s heavy-handed immigration policies. It was/is a “we’ll show him” knee-jerk response to tightened U.S. immigration policies. Now, those of us who wish to, or need to, travel internationally are negatively impacted.

Time for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to take off the boxing gloves and immediately repeal the Green Light Law.

William Morrison

Hamburg