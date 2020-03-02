Letter: Democratic debates devolve into useless showmanship

The Democratic debates are run like “reality” shows: the media tries to get the participants to gang up on certain candidates and get themselves involved in petty in-fighting. This does not help citizens decide which candidate should have their support, which I had assumed, was the purpose of debates. Perhaps, a few new rules should be adopted going forward for all political debates.

First: Each candidate gets five uninterrupted minutes to explain his or her health care program, its cost and how it will be funded.

Second: Candidates each get five uninterrupted minutes to discuss their next priorities. It could be climate change, education, tax reform, international relations, infrastructure or a combination of all subjects.

Third: Each candidate gets five final minutes to talk about why and how they can defeat their Republican opponent and to wrap up any loose ends they did not address earlier.

And most importantly, no candidate is allowed to mention any other candidate in a derogatory manner. The first time they attempt to do so, the moderator buzzes the candidate and reminds them that they are breaking the rules of the debate and ten seconds are taken off their time. The second time 30 seconds are taken off their time. The third time they attempt to denigrate their opponents, their microphone is turned off and they are removed from the debate stage.

This election process isn’t a game. It is deadly serious and the media and candidates need to remember that scoring ratings points or getting one over their opponents is not beneficial to this nation.

Debates used to mean intelligent, spirited discussion. They are now garbled, mean-spirited fracases, perhaps fueled by the new normal of insulting, childish behavior emanating from the current White House. We citizens deserve better but only if we demand better.

Jean Leone

Kenmore