Letter: Barr is an unsympathetic presidential confederate

Poor Bill Barr. Let’s face it, working for an impulse ridden narcissist is hard. First, Barr must understand that it’s never going to be about him. Everything, certainly anything consequential, has to be a reflection of Donald Trump. Even as Barr does what the president wants, he can’t be seen as independently metering out “justice.” Even if the result is to Trump’s liking, it must be Trump who is seen as metering out justice, because that’s now become Trump’s job too. How else can you control dissenters? Trump punishes critics and absolves friends.

Remember last April when Barr withheld Robert Mueller’s report and whitewashed the results. Those were the quaint old days when the Department of Justice was merely politicized. But now, we are way passed that. Justice now is, “Whatever Trump wants.”

So, Trump simply owns the issue of Roger Stone’s sentencing with a bombastic tweet. And laughably, Barr now laments that he can no longer assure everyone that the Department of Justice is functioning with integrity.

Trump’s tweet, he complains is making it “impossible” for the public, the prosecutors, and the courts, to see that DOJ is functioning with integrity. Even as Barr inserted himself to readjust sentencing recommendations to suit Trump, Barr worries aloud that he and Trump may appear coordinated. Meanwhile, Trump’s preferred appearance of total accommodation, is that the president may have just dispatched Barr to do Trump’s bidding.

It’s a good thing that both Trump and Barr have simultaneously denied speaking to one another about the deal. Otherwise it might look like they coordinated the deal, and the cover story.

But as you consider sympathy for this Barr devil, as he whines about all the Trump tweets lest we forget that he is still keeping his fat thumb on the scales of justice for the president.

Gary Bernstein

