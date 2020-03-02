Share this article

Man injured during Tuscarora Reservation incident identified

Lewiston police and a crime scene investigation unit are seen at 2100 Mount Hope Road on the Tuscarora Reservation in Lewiston, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte Monday released the identity of a homeowner who was injured during an apparent robbery attempt and early morning shootout Sunday on the Tuscarora Reservation.

Previte said the homeowner, Gaylen Fisher, underwent two surgeries at Erie County Medical Center. Fisher is expected to survive his injuries, Previte said.

The incident remained under investigation.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at 4:48 a.m. Sunday of shots fired in the area of Mount Hope Road in the Town of Lewiston.

Three armed individuals entered the house, then exchanged gunfire with the homeowner before the three fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police caught up with the vehicle in which the three fled on Lockport Road in Wheatfield. The three were taken into custody.

A fourth individual in the vehicle with a gunshot wound did not respond to medical aid and was determined to be deceased, the Sheriff's Office said.

