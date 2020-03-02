HAYDAY, Louise E. (Gendron)

HAYDAY - Louise E. (nee Gendron)

February 28, 2020, beloved wife of the late Arthur Alfred Hayday Sr.; dearest mother of the late Arthur (Loretta) Hayday Jr., Daniel C. Hayday, Diane (Anthony) Stockus, late Jamie Miller, Katherine Call, Patricia (Edward) Kolerski, Suzanne Hayes and Lynn Hayday; survived by numerous nieces and nephews; sister of Judy and Glenn. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ere County SPCA. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com