Hammond, Gail R. (Stull)

February 29, 2020 of Williamsville, New York. Beloved wife of the late Richard Hammond; dearest mother of Jeffrey Hammond and Stacy (Michael) Cannamela; cherished grandmother of Havalyn and Charlotte; dear sister of F. Edward Stull; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., Buffalo, at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Connect Life. Condolences and donations may be shared online at www.denglerrobertsperna.com