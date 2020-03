Smiles at Green Beer Sunday 2020 in Tonawandas

Photo: 1 / 92

Green Beer Sunday, a warmup for St. Patrick's Day in the Tonawandas, featured a green-clad parade over the Webster Street bridge, live music by Poor Ould Goat and a slew of Irish beers and food. See who hung out on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Gateway Harbor.