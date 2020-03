Smiles at Buffalo Beer Goddesses Winter Formal at Big Ditch Brewing

The Stouts and Snowflakes Formal, a new event by the Buffalo Beer Goddesses, sold out Big Ditch Brewing on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Attendees raised money for the Goddesses' Cicerone Scholarship For Women while enjoying a two-hour open bar, a special beer for the occasion by the host brewery and plenty of food stations.