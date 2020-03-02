FARRUGGIO, Gioacchino

FARRUGGIO - Gioacchino February 29, 2020, age 53, beloved husband of Charlene R. (nee Young) Farruggio; also survived by his loving, supportive sister-in-law, Connie M. Walter, siblings, nieces, nephews, family and many friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Gino's name to Our Lady of Victory Charities, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218.