D'Youville accepted for ECC membership, prepares to gain Division II status

The D'Youville College athletics program was unanimously accepted Monday as a member of the Division II East Coast Conference by the league's Council of Presidents.

Currently an NCAA Division III institution, D'Youville's membership in the ECC is contingent upon acceptance into the NCAA Division II membership process. That decision will be made by the Division II Membership Committee in July. If accepted, D'Youville would need to successfully complete the NCAA-mandated three-year transition to achieve active member status in Division II and the ECC.

D'Youville would join Amherst's Daemen College and Roberts Wesleyan of Rochester as members of the ECC. The addition of D'Youville would bring the number of ECC members to 11, the highest total for the conference since 2016.

"This is a monumental decision in the history of the college," said Dr. Lorrie Clemo, president of D'Youville. "Moving to Division II and joining the prestigious East Coast Conference will help us grow in excellence, reputation and geographic footprint. All of this will support our growth vision. The ultimate objective is for D'Youville to get bigger and better, in order to serve more students well into the future. This change has electrified and unified the campus, bringing much excitement to our ambitious plans."

D'Youville sponsors 15 varsity sports, 12 of which currently are championship-sponsored sports in the ECC -- baseball, men's/women's basketball, women's bowling, men's/women's cross country, women's lacrosse, men's/women's soccer, softball, women's tennis and women's volleyball).