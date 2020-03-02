CRETACCI, William J., Sr.

CRETACCI - William J., Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 29, 2020, beloved husband of 48 years to Annette (nee Ippolito) Cretacci; devoted father of Michelle (Frank Okonczak) Cretacci-Milazzo and William J. (Christina) Cretacci, II; cherished grandfather of Amanda, William III and Emma; loving son of the late Albert and Frances Cretacci; dear brother of Angelo (Donna) Cretacci, Nicholas (Kevin Brinkman) Cretacci, Cornelius (late Jayne) Cretacci, the late Stanley (Linda) Jennings, the late Albert (late Carol) Cretacci and the late Phyllis (late Thomas) Heppel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday (March 4th) from 12 Noon- 4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com