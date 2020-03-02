Districts prepare for the worst as they work to prevent coronavirus

New York State has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, and schools are preparing for the possibility that it could affect their students and staff.

A number of area school districts have sent letters to parents with information and guidance from the state Health Department and U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The districts said they are "closely monitoring this fluid situation" and also are following guidance from the Erie County Health Department and state Education Department.

"If the district becomes aware that a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19, it will immediately notify staff and parents/guardians," Orchard Park Superintendent Matthew McGarrity said in his letter to parents on the district website. "If a student or staff member shows respiratory symptoms, we will follow our current practices for handling respiratory illnesses, subject to any additional guidance forthcoming."

Robert N. Lowry Jr., deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, said the virus "is very much on the front burner" for school districts across state.

A number of area superintendents are attending the group's winter institute in Albany this week. Lowry said about 400 superintendents and school officials will be hearing from a representative of the state health department about the virus.

"While the West Seneca Central School District does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19, caused by the novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in our schools, we are aware of concerns in the community about the spread of this relatively new virus," West Seneca Superintendent said in a letter to parents on the district website.

As the virus has spread, schools have naturally become an area of concern, if only because of the sheer number of people in close quarters for hours every day. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Washington Post that children are transmission engines for respiratory viruses such as influenza, given their close contact with one another, and they don’t have a long history of exposure to disease.

But she stressed initial studies of the coronavirus show older people and adults in poor health are the most at risk. “There’s not a lot of evidence children are particularly prone to infection,” Rivers told The Post on Saturday. “We just don’t know.” Cuomo urges calm as New York confronts arrival of coronavirus

The Associated Press reported last week that schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility of the illness spreading in their communities. Many are preparing for possible school closures that could stretch weeks or longer, even as they work to tamp down panic among students, parents and teachers.

At schools, cleaning crews have been told to pay extra attention to door knobs, keyboards and other surfaces that students touch through the day, the AP reported. Some districts have invested in handheld disinfectant sprayers that are used in hospitals. Others are adding traditional hand sanitizers in schools and buses.

But even as they work on prevention, schools are also starting to prepare for the worst. Many are making plans to teach students online in case the virus spreads so widely that schools are forced to close. Officials are considering how they would handle large numbers of absences among students or teachers, and how to make up days that could be missed because of the virus.

Bystrak and McGarrity noted that schools have infectious disease protocols in place and have been taking steps, such as cleaning and disinfecting throughout the schools, to minimize the spread of viruses and other illnesses.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said there will be new cleaning protocols for schools and other institutions in New York.

The governor also noted the state has experienced outbreaks of infectious diseases in the past, including in 2009, when more than 100 schools in the state closed temporarily because of the swine flu.