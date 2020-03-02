CLAAR, Jason C.

CLAAR - Jason C. February 29, 2020, father of Kaitlyn; son of Gerald Claar Sr. and Christina (Vincent) DeMario; brother of Gerald (Joelle) Claar Jr., Jeffrey (Brandy) Claar, Cody Barrett and Dillon Barrett; step-brother of Raquel Palmer and Joseph DeMario. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 7-9 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com