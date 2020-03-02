GLENDALE, Ariz. – There won't be any meaningful games in March for the Buffalo Sabres. Again. So now we're left to watch the next month and see what it's all going to mean. Especially for General Manager Jason Botterill.

You could tell the players felt another season was over with still 17 games left late Saturday night after the 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Win or lose, the team quickly sheds its equipment after a game and the locker room is generally always empty when the media enters. Players requested are then brought back into the room for interviews.

Things were much different Saturday.

Reporters entered the room deep within Gila River Arena and were surprised to find several players sitting at their stalls staring vacantly into space. There was no talking and little sound of any sort, other than the slow shuffle of gear into equipment bags.

Captain Jack Eichel was slumped and leaning back in his stall – still completely in full equipment except for his helmet. And with his jersey still on.

The Sabres took a CBA-mandated day off here Sunday before heading to Winnipeg on Monday morning to prep for Tuesday night's game against the Jets. They're 0-3 on this road trip and no longer on the fringes of the playoff race, entering Sunday 10 points out in the wild-card race and 12 out of third place in the Atlantic Division – less than a week after they were just six behind Toronto in the division with a game in hand.

"Oh and three. No points. So there's no real good moments," Eichel said of a trip that could just as easily be 3-0. " ... Big picture (stinks) obviously. You come to win every game, you lose three and that's not what you want to do."

The end has come swiftly. There were high-level games in Colorado and Vegas that were tied through two periods that both became regulation losses. And there was Saturday's unsightly collapse here, where a 2-0 lead after one period became a 3-2 deficit in the first eight minutes of the second period.

"We knew that we needed to get a win in Colorado or Vegas and take that momentum here to Arizona," coach Ralph Krueger said glumly. "Now with the unraveling of this road trip, there's a lot of pain here but we need to regroup quickly. It's still an opportunity here, a good time to grow and learn."

The growth better come from the Sabres not letting the season completely fall apart. That's been their pattern. Three times in the last six years, Buffalo has posted the NHL's worst record in March, including the 2-12-2 fiasco last year that got Phil Housley fired.

If that scenario plays out again this year, Botterill is going to be toast and you wonder if Krueger will have to go out the door with him.

• • •

March madness

The Buffalo Sabres' record in March and place in the NHL standings for the month over the last 10 seasons

Year W-L-O Pts Place

2018-19 2-12-2 6 31st*

2017-18 5-8-1 11 27th

2016-17 6-7-1 13 23rd

2015-16 7-4-4 18 12th

2014-15 2-8-3 7 30th*

2013-14 2-11-1 5 30th*

2013 5-5-5 15 19th

2011-12 10-4-2 22 3rd

2010-11 10-4-2 22 4th

2009-10 10-5-1 21 3rd

* – last in NHL

Source: NHL.com

• • •

Still, there is belief in the GM in the dressing room and players were thrilled Botterill made some additions to the team in Wayne Simmonds and Dominik Kahun. Both have made immediate impact to the lineup and have been clear upgrades to the departed Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary.

In talking with Eichel Friday morning in Vegas, the captain was adamant there would be no collapse this year. But now you wonder.

"You look at past years and it seems like there's a turning point where you can go left or right and in the last few years I feel like we've taken the wrong turn too much," Eichel said. "For one, I think what 'Botts' did sends a message we're not doing that this year and we're going to stay competitive. No matter what happens, we're going to bring our best effort."

Botterill admitted last month that Terry and Kim Pegula are not happy with this franchise's continued doldrums. Ownership would prefer not to make yet another move at GM but that could definitely change if the team falls apart here.

There is a belief in some parts of the organization that Botterill is over his head, that he has wrecked the salary cap beyond repair and can never recover from the disastrous Ryan O'Reilly trade in the summer of 2018.

For a guy who came to town with a reputation as a cap savant, Botterill has botched the Sabres' numbers to the point where they're going to have overages that will need to be accounted for next season.

Botterill got too close to the cap this year with too many bloated contracts and didn't leave room for performance bonuses for players such as Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju. When the Sabres go over the cap to include them, that difference has to be subtracted from next year's maximum figure.

Botterill never fixed the roster's unbalanced composition of too many defenseman and not enough forwards until it was too late and held on to Zach Bogosian far too long in the odd hope of somebody either picking up salary or giving the Sabres a low-round draft pick. Botterill should have cut bait weeks before he did. He traded Marco Scandella far too soon and the acquisition of Michael Frolik has been a bust.

Still, respect for Botterill around the league remains high and it would be a bad look for the Pegulas in NHL circles to fire him after just three seasons. If he stays, Botterill darn well better get this team more help at forward and improve the goaltending.

But with the fan base in an uproar about virtually everything surrounding this organization – and the new season ticket price structure now added to that list – the GM may have to be sacrificed for another season of noncontention.

It was just a week ago that Botterill said that the franchise's goal was meaningful games in March. Well, those ended on Feb. 29. But just imagine that being your standard.

Other teams try to win the Stanley Cup or go deep into the playoffs. This franchise has lost its way so much and its standard has fallen so low that the GM is merely hoping to play games in March that matter.

And incredibly, that hasn't happened around here since 2012.

It gets worse. Victor Olofsson's leg injury in the second period Saturday looks bad and Eichel has been battling what the team is calling a lower-body injury for several games, even stepping away from faceoffs for a few games until returning to take draws in the third period Friday night in Vegas.

Eichel took more faceoffs Saturday but certainly doesn't look right and you wonder how much longer he'll be kept on the ice. He has no points on the trip and is minus-6 in the three games. Linemate Sam Reinhart, not believed to be nursing any injuries, has the same ugly stat line for the trip.

"Everybody sees he's competing like crazy," Krueger said of Eichel. "He's also taking care of his body at the same time. ... We feel that's being managed and he's been a fighter through this whole phase here."

With the playoff hopes gone yet again, this team better continue to fight. Botterill's job probably depends on it.