Buffalo man who sold cocaine to undercover officers pleads guilty

A Buffalo man who sold cocaine to undercover officers has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, between Sept. 24 and Oct. 25, 2018, investigators conducted two controlled purchases of cocaine from 36-year-old Jose Bruno at his Jewett Avenue residence.

On Nov. 8, 2018, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed a federal search warrant on a suspicious postal package that was addressed to a Maria Ramos, at Bruno's residence.

Subsequent testing confirmed that the parcel contained cocaine, prosecutors said.

Though the package was not intended for Bruno, he intended to deliver it to someone else, prosecutors added.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Bruno is scheduled to be sentenced June 4 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.