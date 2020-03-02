Bills quarterback Josh Allen is popular among NFL draft prospects

Josh Allen had his admirers among the college prospects at last week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

One quarterback talked about the considerable knowledge he has gained from training with Allen and other QBs.

A couple of receivers talked about being impressed with Allen’s leadership.

We’re several weeks away from knowing whether any of the collegiate players who mentioned the Buffalo Bills quarterback while meeting with the media will end up as his teammate. But it’s interesting to see how they view him.

“I think it’s pretty clear when you watch Josh on TV, whether you know him personally or not, what type of competitor he is," coach Sean McDermott told reporters at the Combine. "At the end of the day, whether you play offense, defense, or you’re a specialist, that’s what all these players want. They want a good guy to be a teammate alongside of when the ball is kicked and who is highly competitive, and Josh has that fire.

"Not every quarterback has that, and that’s why we thought early on the process with Josh, he fit Buffalo so well with that.”

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez has gotten to know Allen while training with him in Southern California along with LSU QB Joe Burrow, widely expected to be the top pick of April’s NFL draft, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen.

“We have these little Wednesday night film nights where we go over to Kyle and Josh’s house they are renting in California,” Montez said. “We literally put film on the Apple TV, and we watch it for like four hours. Just to sit there and listen to those guys talk ball and talk their systems and talk about how they run their own protections. It is very interesting.

“You end up learning a lot on those nights. I take my notebook and notepad every time and just try to get as many notes as I can. Those guys are constantly spitting game.”

Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill, who said he “always watched the Bills,” raved about Allen’s leadership.

“Josh Allen, he’s a dog,” Hill said. “I feel like he’s a great leader also on the field, and you feel him every week.”

The 6-foot, 192-pound Hill had a good showing in last January’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. As a fifth-year senior in 2019, he caught 57 passes for 636 yards and a career-best 10 touchdowns. In 2018, he had 70 catches for 885 yards and six TDs.

Hill said he met with Bills receivers coach Chad Hall at the Combine.

“We talked a lot of football, and he asked me to draw up a play, if I remembered it,” Hill said. “It was a great meeting, though, I feel like.

“I always watched the Bills. I know it’s cold, but I’m used to the cold, going to Ohio State. I feel like they have a great fan base. I think the fans are always hectic out there, so it seems like a great organization.”

Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III, who joined a rare group of athletes in running a sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash at the Combine (with a 4.27), described Allen as “a great guy, a great team player.”

“He does some great things,” the 6-foot, 183-pound Ruggs said. “I have a personal relationship with a couple of guys over there, especially" (offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who spent the 2017 season as Alabama’s OC). Allen has “done some good things.”

For his three-year college career, Ruggs caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards (an average of 17.4 yards per catch) and 24 touchdowns.

Ruggs pointed out that, because of Daboll, the Bills’ offensive system won’t be “too hard to adapt to if I am there.” He said he had a “pretty good” rapport with Daboll.

“He definitely developed a relationship with his players and made sure that you grasped everything that he said,” Ruggs said. “I was a guy that whenever he called my number, he knew that I was gonna be there and ready to make a play.”