Inquiring minds want to know: Why has WIVB-TV (Channel 4) meteorologist Andrew Baglini moved away from the weekend newscasts anchored by his wife, Erica Brecher?

As anyone with young children knows – perhaps even more by people in local TV news who don’t have consistent schedules – child care issues can complicate things.

In an exchange of messages, Brecher explained that her husband is on a different schedule than she is because of issues resulting from the birth of their son, Matthew, in October.

“Andrew did have (a) schedule change, at least for now, since we cannot be at work at the same time on weekends without child care,” explained Brecher, a reporter-anchor who recently returned to work after maternity leave.

Baglini is working the weekend editions of the morning program “Wakeup” and Brecher is anchoring on weekend nights.

“Simply because child care either doesn’t exist from 3 to midnight on Saturday and Sunday without family in town or it’s too expensive,” wrote Brecher. “We’ve had an outpouring of support from people who are disappointed not seeing us on the same show anymore. We’re so incredibly touched by that, and we’re hoping that in the future, we can find a way to share a show together.”