YOUNG, Darrell D.

YOUNG - Darrell D. February 24, 2020; beloved husband of the late Judith (nee Gray); dearest father of Stephen (Stephanie) and Deborah (Steve) Kekedy; grandfather of Allyson and Nathaniel Young and Michael, Melissa and Daniel Kekedy; son of the late Wilfred and Letha Young; brother of Frederick and predeceased by Marilyn and Larry; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services to follow at a later date. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051.