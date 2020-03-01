Man charged with murder after 7-Eleven employee fatally shot in Cheektowaga

A gunman inside a Cheektowaga 7-Eleven shot and killed a female employee inside the store Sunday morning while dispatchers were still speaking with a caller reporting the man with the weapon.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. when Cheektowaga police received a call about the gun-toting individual at the 7-Eleven at 475 French Road.

Travis J. Zukic, 27, of Cheektowaga, has been charged with murder.

While dispatchers were speaking with a female store caller and police were responding, the police said Zukic fired a shot and struck a female employee, according to Brian Gould, assistant chief of police. He did not state whether the gunshot victim was the same one who initially contacted police dispatch.

Officers arrived as the suspect was leaving the store, confronted the shooter and fired at him, Gould said. The suspect was then arrested uninjured. The shooting victim inside the store was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Gould issued an updated release later stating the victim died of her injuries while at the hospital. She was not named, but was described as a 23-year-old Cheektowaga resident. The investigation is ongoing.

Zukic was arraigned Sunday evening on one count of second-degree murder in Cheektowaga Town Court by Justice James Speyer and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.