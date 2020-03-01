WOLFRAM, Betty (Alden)

February 28, 2020, age 90, beloved wife of the late Richard Wolfram; loving mother of Deborah (Michael) Tortorici, Charlene (late Bernard) Bell, Carl (Dawn), Max (Margaret), Donald (Michelle), Nancy Morgan and the late Edward Wolfram; cherished grandma of 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial visitations on Saturday, March 7th, from 10 AM-12 Noon, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Northwest Buffalo Senior Center (155 Lawn Ave., Buffalo 14207). Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com