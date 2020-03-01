WITTMEYER, Kandace S. (Pucci)

WITTMEYER - Kandace S. (nee Pucci)

February 29, 2020, age 64, beloved wife of Douglas Wittmeyer; dear mother of Brianne and Peter Wittmeyer; daughter of the late Peter and Evelyn (nee Nourse) Pucci; sister of Kathleen Squires, and the late Ray and Roy Pucci; lifelong dear friend of Rhea Hewitt; also survived by nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St., Elma, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Kandace's memory to Breast Cancer Research, Wounded Warrior Project or Marilla Fire Company, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com