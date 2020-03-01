WESTLEY, Marianne

WESTLEY - Marianne February 21, 2020, Kenmore, NY. Born in Grossschonau, Germany on January 30, 1925. Immigrated to and educated in Canada in 1930. Moved to Buffalo ,New York in 1950. Predeceased by her husband Albert Westley and her son Curtis Adler. Survived by Robert Adler (Patty Kaiser) of Springville, NY ;cared for by family members Dave and Wendy Palmeri, and Linda Mertel; grandmere to Zor and Sicily Palmeri and Ayrn and Dana Hernquist. Retired Office Manager at Cornell University ILR school. As a spiritual explorer and lifelong learner, she was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo and also the Unity Church of applied Christianity. She befriended and valued people all of her life and lived her life with curiosity and respect for our planet and all sentient beings. Mum donated her body to the SUNY Medical School. Celebration of her Life scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Unitarian Universalist Church 695 Elmwood of Buffalo, NY. Memorial donations appreciated to Unitarian Church.