WASSERMAN, Marc D.

WASSERMAN - Marc D. Suddenly on February 28, 2020. Loving husband of Arlene Wasserman; cherished father of Zach (Annalise) Wasserman and Jacob Wasserman; brother of Bob (Gerri) Wasserman; devoted grandfather of Ella. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, 2 PM at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14209. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com