Deaths Death Notices
WASSERMAN, Marc D.
WASSERMAN - Marc D. Suddenly on February 28, 2020. Loving husband of Arlene Wasserman; cherished father of Zach (Annalise) Wasserman and Jacob Wasserman; brother of Bob (Gerri) Wasserman; devoted grandfather of Ella. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, 2 PM at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14209. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook