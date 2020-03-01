Upset by girls gives Legends sweep at Will North

Two Lancaster basketball teams made sure it was not a fun day at Williamsville North on Saturday.

First the Legends boys defeated North, 57-54, in a Section VI Class AA quarterfinal. Although the host Spartans were seeded fourth and Lancaster fifth, it’s not a startling result. The teams had split their regular season games.

The Lancaster victory over the No. 1 seed Williamsville North girls, 41-40, in the Class AA quarterfinal was a surprise, however. North had defeated the Legends, 48-29, in Lancaster and 58-43 at home to sweep their season series. Lancaster was the No. 8 seed in Class AA.

Senior Alissa Backert scored on a 12-foot shot on the baseline as time expired to win it for the Lancaster girls. Backert had 18 points for the Legends, who trailed by one entering the fourth quarter after the game was tied after each of the first two quarters.

The Legends held down Marcie Colca, North’s sophomore scoring star, to nine points after she had scored 20 in each of the regular season games against Lancaster. Katie Schaffer led North with 14 points.

The Lancaster boys had too much depth for North, especially after the Spartans lost starting guard Michael Washington with an apparent head injury in the first quarter. The Legends trailed by 10 early in the third quarter but took the lead for good, 44-43, on two free throws by Joe Harrington with 4:28 left. Harrington finished with 14 points.

St. Joe’s in Cup final first time since 2011

St. Joe’s will play in the Manhattan Cup Class A final for the first time since 2011 when it takes on No. 1 seed Canisius on Tuesday at the Koessler Athletic Center.

The Marauders advanced to a third meeting this season against the Crusaders with a 60-48 triumph over St. Francis on Saturday night. The Red Raiders had a 20-15 lead midway through the second quarter but St. Joe’s led, 26-24, at the half.

Justin Glover and Josh Haskell each scored 16 points for St. Joe’s. David Bartholemew and Amiel Collins had 14 apiece for St. Francis.

No. 1 seed Bishop Timon-St. Jude and No. 2 Cardinal O’Hara will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Koessler in the Class B championship game.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude built a 36-20 halftime lead in its 73-48 win over St. Mary’s of Lancaster, Jamyier Patton had 27 points for the Tigers and teammate Kamar Goudelock 15.

Down by 14 in the first half, O’Hara came on to defeat Nichols, 69-60, in its semifinal at Canisius. Avion Harris led the Hawks with 21 points, Keiyan Clarke had 17 points, Chris Wright 11 and Jaden Washington 10 for the winners. Jesse Adamu led Nichols with 21 points.

Olean wins easily, Niagara Falls escapes

Aside from the upset by the Lancaster girls, the day’s biggest surprise may have been Olean’s 78-56 victory at Iroquois, the ECIC III champion. Olean, a traditional power but only a third-place finisher in CCAA West I, enjoyed a 53-point first half in taking a 27-point lead over the Chiefs on their home court.

Four Huskies scored in double figures led by 15 by senior Daniel Klein. Senior Jahkaree McClain had 14 points while sophomore Wahcovi James had 13 and sophomore Nahzion James 12, all on three-pointers.

Sophomore captain Trey Kleitz led Iroquois with 22 points.

Four No. 1 seeds on the boys side and two on the girls survived quarterfinals. Surprisingly. Niagara Falls, the No. 1 seed in boys Class AA, had the closest call. The Wolverines edged No. 8 Frontier, 65-63. Niagara Falls swept through the Niagara Frontier League without a loss while Frontier tied for last in ECIC I with a 2-10 league record.

Aarien Robinson led the Falls with 26 points including seven 3-pointers and Jaemon Turner had 21.

The losing Falcons sank 12 3-pointers and were led by Nate Hoellig’s 16 points, 15 by Conor Foley, 12 by Tanner Fadale and 11 by Brady Gleason.

No. 2 A-2 seed Health Sciences, the second-ranked large school in Western New York behind Park School, and No. 1 seeds Bennett, Olmsted and Middle Early College won handily in boys quarterfinals on Saturday.

On the girls side, City Honors in Class B-1 and Wilson in Class B-2 won their games. City Honors, ranked No. 1 among small schools in the latest WNY poll, improved its record to 21-0 by more than doubling up on Albion, 58-26. Kyra Wood, the Centaurs’ sophomore star, had 24 points in the victory.

Skylar Munnikhuysen (17 points), Izzy Dinse (16) and Anna Frerichs (15) led Wilson to a 64-43 win over Niagara-Orleans League rival Akron.