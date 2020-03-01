Car-truck crash in Niagara Falls turns into a four-vehicle accident

A car-truck crash wound up involving four vehicles shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street, Niagara Falls police reported. One person was injured.

Taken to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, with injuries that were not life-threatening, including a broken collarbone, was a 22-year-old man who was one of the drivers. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said witnesses told them that an eastbound 2003 GMC pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old Niagara Falls woman passed a red light and struck a northbound 2010 Toyota driven by the injured man.

Police said the Toyota spun around, jumped a curb, knocked down a sign and hit a parked pickup truck in a drugstore parking lot. That truck struck an SUV with two people inside, who were not hurt.

The driver of the GMC truck and her four passengers also were uninjured, police said. Names of the drivers were not released. The Crash Management Unit is continuing an investigation and charges are pending.