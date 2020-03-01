TRIFILO, Anthony R.

TRIFILO - Anthony R. Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly on February 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Pezzino) Trifilo; devoted father of Anthony (Patti) Trifilo, Darlene (Doug) Curella, Debbie Girard (Mike Goodwin), Marybeth (Joe) Sell, John (Deena) Trifilo; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Private service. Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to Buffalo Hospice. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com