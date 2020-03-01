Traffic stop results in felony drug charges for Jamestown man

A stop for a traffic violation Saturday on Route 60 led to felony drug charges against a Jamestown man, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Shane Eshbach, 29, was arrested on two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and first-degree aggravated unlicensed driving.

Troopers said Eshbach stepped out of his vehicle and hid a back of heroin and a bag of methamphetamine in a snowbank. They said they also found a pipe with methamphetamine residue and a straw with heroin residue in his vehicle.

A check of his driving record showed that his license was revoked and that he had racked up 23 suspensions or revocations.

After processing at the Jamestown State Police station, he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.