Tober, Bonnie (Wiest)

Tober - Bonnie (nee Wiest)

Entered into rest on February 24th with family by her side. Devoted wife of 49 years to Rudolf Tober; loving mother of Nicholas (Sheila) Tober; beloved sister of Ralph "Butch" (late Carol) Wiest, Joe (Sue) Wiest, David (Sue) Wiest and sister-in-law of Bob (late Ilona) Puhl; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. After retiring from 34 years teaching elementary students, Bonnie remained active in the community serving on many boards and participating in numerous clubs. Her sense of humor, generosity and kind spirit were a hallmark that often dubbed her the nickname "Saint Bonnie." No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Bertrand Chaffee Hospital Women's Association. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com