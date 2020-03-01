THOMPSON, Deborah Lynn (Morris)

63, of North Tonawanda, Monday (February 24, 2020) surrounded by family under the care of Niagara Hospice. Deborah was born in the town of Tonawanda on August 25, 1956 to John H. and Nellie (Stoneberg) Morris. Deborah was predeceased by her parents and daughter Kristin Thompson. Deborah is survived by her children Doug Thompson, and Shelby (Adam) Roehrig; sister of Shirley (Bob) Raffel, James (Lisa), her twin Terry (Pam), and the late John Morris; grandmother of Dylan (Casey), Kylie, Blake, and Adam, Jr.; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and dear friend Barney (Naurene) Smith. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired memorials may be made to the Variety Club of Buffalo. https://varietybuffalo.org. Guest registry at Wattengel.com