STEHLE, Paul H.

STEHLE - Paul H. Of Clarence, NY, age 81. Paul shared with his great-niece that "He was finally going to get to ride off into the sunset". He went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Karen L. (nee Norris); father of Paul G.; devoted brother of Joan H. (Menichelli) and Betty F. (Miklasz); cherished and loving uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle and dear friend to many. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Clarence Centre Cemetery. If so desired, memorials can be made in Paul's name to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga or to the Kidney Foundation of WNY.