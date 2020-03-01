SPERLING, Richard "Dick"

SPERLING - Richard "Dick"

Age 77, of Boynton Beach, FL, February 22, 2020. A lifelong Buffalonian, Dick graduated from Alfred State and served as a Dental Technician in the U.S. Navy. Dick worked as a District Manager for 30 years with Revlon, and was known by friends as "The Mayor of Buffalo", always with a hello for everyone. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patti; survived by children, Jason (Gretchen) and Jodi (Josh); grandchildren, Emmett, Elijah, Ruvi and Romy and brother, Roger (Debbie) Sperling. Burial in NYC. Those wishing to honor Dick's memory please consider the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (umdf.org). Please share your condolences at mesnekoff.com