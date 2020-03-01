Speeding juvenile in Niagara Falls faces more charges after search of his car

A teen who was pulled over for driving at “reckless speed” Saturday night wound up facing more charges following a search of his car, Niagara Falls police reported.

Officers said the teen, who was not identified due to his age, used the middle turning lane to pass vehicles as they pursued him on Buffalo Avenue from 56th Street to 69th Street about 10:30 p.m.

After noticing a strong odor of marijuana as they approached his car, officers said they checked it for drugs and found two bags of suspected marijuana and a pistol loaded with four live rounds under the driver’s seat.

According to the report, the teen told officers that he was in a hurry because he was late in returning the car to his grandmother. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several traffic violations.