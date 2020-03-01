SMITH, Patricia A. (Boehm)

Of Boston, NY, February 28, 2020. Loving mother to Nicholas Smith; cherished sister to the late Arthur Boehm; loving daughter to the late Arthur Boehm and Aldie Neiman. No prior visitation. Services to be held privately at request of the family. Patricia was a lifelong member of the North Boston Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and which donations may be made to. Patricia was also an outdoors enthusiast and enjoyed camping with her son Nicholas. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., Hamburg Chapel.