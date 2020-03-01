SISSON, Joyce P. (Pierce)

Of Eden, February 26, 2020; wife of the late Vernon Sisson; mother of Shelly Fenton (Alan Drees) and Steven (Josie) Sisson; grandmother of Jennifer, Jillian, Stacey, Brittany and Steven II; great-grandmother of Henry and Eliza; sister of Loretta Hotchkin and the late Timothy Pierce. Private services at the convenience of the family. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ECMC Foundation. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com