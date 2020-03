SEAGER, Peter F. Sr.

SEAGER - Peter F., Sr. Suddenly, February 12, 2020, age 80. He leaves wife, former Sharon Emo; daughter, Elizabeth; son, Peter; step-son, Christopher Burmaster. Predeceased by parents, Pearl and J. Horace Seager; sister, Patricia Thomas. Memorial announced early summer. Donations: Roswell; Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL.