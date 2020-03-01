SCOTT, Dolores M. "Lorrie" (Riddell)

February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emmett J. "Jim" Scott, Jr.; loving mother of James E., Thomas H. (Patricia) Scott and Mary H. (late David) Gilbert; cherished grandmother of Robert J., Alycia C., Rebecca S. and Thomas J. "TJ" Scott; devoted great-grandmother of Matthew C. Taylor and Krystiana M. Sayer; dear sister of Jaqueline (Robert) Lallak and the late Wayne (Diana) Riddell and Joyce (late Gerard) Smerka; sister-in-law of Catherine "Kitty" Petrie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to William Smith and family for all their support and care during mom's illness. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, March 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Committal Service Wednesday morning, March 4 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel at Acacia Park Cemetery, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North Tonawanda, 14120. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com