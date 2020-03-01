SCOTT, David E. "Geno"

Of Lancaster, entered into rest February 26, 2020. Loving son of Deborah (Douglas Tarbox) Scott and the late Lee Scott; dear brother to Brittany, Angel, and Ivan Scott; nephew of Kathleen (Michael) Griffin, Herbert Hammonds and the late Nancy Firestone; also survived by cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo FunerAL Home (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Wednesday, March 4th, from 3-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Evergreen Foundation, 206 South Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14201. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com