SANTINI, Albert B.

SANTINI - Albert B. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Angela (nee Del Re) Santini; devoted father of Elizabeth Santini, Anne (Kevin) Piedimonte, Cathy (John III) Reale, Bonnie Pellegrino, Sheila (Mark) Mortimer and Ellen (Steve) Oliver; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Johanna), Eric (Brianne), Elyse (Erik), Matthew (Meaghan), Kelsey (Bryan), Michael, John IV, Jessica, Nicholas, Luke, Angelina, Benjamin, Joseph, Jacob and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of Ann (late Frank), Nicholas (late Helen) and the late Amedeo (late Ida, Carol); also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Wednesday morning at 9:30 o'clock, (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Albert was a U.S. Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.