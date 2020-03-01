Deaths Death Notices
SAFY, Margaret M.
SAFY - Margaret M. Of Aurora, CO, entered into rest February 27, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Clemence Safy; dear sister of the late Francis, Vincent (late Amelia) Safy, Charles (late Mary Ann) Safy and Minera Safy; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Service. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
