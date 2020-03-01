Sacred Heart, Nardin win Monsignor Martin games

Sophomore Morgan Giancaterino scored a career high 27 points, outscoring even her standout teammate Siobhan Ryan in Sacred Heart’s 67-35 triumph over Mount St. Mary in a semifinal of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls basketball Class A playoffs at Villa Maria College on Sunday.

Besides her scoring, Giancaterino had five rebounds, four steals, three assists and a blocked shot.

Ryan, the Sharks’ lone senior, had 21 points after her school record 46 last week.

Junior Nevaeh Winston had 13 for the losing Thunder.

Sacred Heart will face Nardin at Villa Maria in the Class A championship game on Friday.

Nardin defeated Mount Mercy, 46-42, in Sunday’s other Class A semifinal. Ainsley Boras had 17 points and Haven Daboll 13 for the Gators. Hannah Fredo led Mount Mercy with 19.

Buffalo Seminary defeated Christian Central, 42-38, in the Class B semifinal to determine who will face the Park School in the final on Friday at Villa Maria. Lilly Johnson led Sem’s Hawks to the victory. Mia Opfer had 10 points for CCA.

Holland, Clymer advance

Two more quarterfinal slots in the Section VI girls basketball championships were completed Sunday when No. 1 seed Holland in Class C-2 and Clymer won their games.

Holland, the fifth-ranked team in the most recent WNY Small Schools poll defeated Westfield, 75-37, behind a dominating performance by sophomore Claire Pikett and 37 points combined by the three Kline sisters, Myla, Kierra and Kaylin.

Pikett had 22 points and 22 rebounds in the victory which earned ECIC IV champion Holland a place opposite No. 4 seed Salamanca at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals at Jamestown Community College.

Myla Kline, a senior, had 20 points for Holland while Kierra, an eighth grader, had nine and Kaylin, a sophomore, had eight.

Clymer’s 64-53 victory at Pine Valley earned the Pirates a difficult assignment against No. 1 seed Panama in a Class D semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jamestown Community College. Ranked No. 2 in last week’s WNY small schools poll, Panama has lost only two games all season and was undefeated in CCAA West II play, including two wins over Clymer.

Emma Wiggers scored 22 points and Mikala Einink had 15 and Karlen Honey 12 in the victory.

The final girls quarterfinal berth will be decided Monday when Randolph goes to No. 3 seed Maple Grove in Class C.

The boys A-1 finals matchup will be determined by Monday night’s semifinal games at the Buffalo State Sports Arena when No. 1 seed Williamsville East, runner-up to Amherst in ECIC II, faces West Seneca West at 6 p.m. and No. 2 North Tonawanda faces No. 3 McKinley at 7:45 p.m. East has lost only to Amherst twice in division play and on a neutral floor to Kenmore West. West Seneca West comes in riding a four-game win streak. NT has won eight of its last 10 with losses only to Niagara Falls and CSAT. McKinley has won six of its last eight with losses to Middle Early College and South Park.