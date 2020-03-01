ROTH, James N.

ROTH - James N. Age 94, of Warsaw, NY, former Owner of Roth's San Tee Restaurant in Warsaw and proud WWII US Navy veteran, passed away February 22, 2020, survived by his wife of 66 years, Eileen (Wannemacher) Roth; children, Alan J. (Amy) Roth of Warsaw, Diane M. (Delbert) Akin of Silver Springs, Christopher J. (Mary) Roth of Canton, OH; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Silver Springs Rescue Squad, PO Box 117, Silver Springs, NY 14550. Arrangements by Robinson and Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Share online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com