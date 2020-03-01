ROSCOE, Marilyn A. (Czarniak)

February 7, 2020, age 76, beloved wife of Francis (Bill) Roscoe; loving mother of Patricia (George) Johsz, Shawn Roscoe, Janeen Roscoe, Timothy Roscoe and Amanda Roscoe; proud grandmother of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jackie (Walter) Mann. The family will be present Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1025 Borden Rd., Depew, NY, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marilyn's memory to Lord of Life Lutheran Church marked Matthew's Table.