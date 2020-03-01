ROOT, Rita M. (Staszewicz)

Of Hamburg NY, passed away February 25, 2020 in Hospice Buffalo at age 88. Loving mother of Ken (Debbie), Matthew (Margaret), Alan and the late Mark (Bonny); cherished grandmother of Aaron, Alex, Jordon and Maria; great-grandmother of Adikus. Rita treasured her family, friends and cats and delighted in the company of others. She was an avid gardener, reader, Buffalo Bills fan and follower of current events. She will be fondly remembered forever. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd near Lake Ave on Thursday, March 5 from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette's R.C. Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park Friday morning at 10 AM. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.