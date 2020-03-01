Man dead after attempted robbery, shootout on Tuscarora Reservation

One man is dead after an aborted robbery on the Tuscarora Reservation early Sunday led to a high-speed chase that ended with the arrest of three suspects in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and Lewiston police.

The Sheriff's Office dispatch received a call at 4:48 a.m. of shots fired in the area of Mount Hope Road in the Town of Lewiston. The Sheriff's Office said three armed suspects entered the house, exchanged shots with the homeowner and fled the scene.

Two Lewiston police officers and a Niagara County sheriff's deputy applied lifesaving first aid, including a tourniquet, before EMS crews came and transported the homeowner to Erie County Medical Center.

A patrol car located and pursued the suspect's vehicle with assistance from Lewiston police and the State Police. The pursuit ended on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield, with three suspects taken into custody. A fourth individual in the vehicle with a gunshot wound did not respond to medical aid and was determined to be deceased, the Sheriff's Office said. Officials did not say if that individual might have been shot by the homeowner.

No names have been released.

No gunshots were fired by police officers during the high-speed chase, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.

There is no known motive or relationship between the victim and the robbers as of now, he said.

"Our criminal bureau, along with cooperation with Lewiston Police and the State Police, are working with the victim to better understand what took place," Filicetti said.

The investigation is being carried out by the Lewiston Police Department and New York State Police. A crime scene unit is processing evidence and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office also is involved.