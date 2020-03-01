REINHARDT, Geraldine M. Schmid

REINHARDT - Geraldine M. Schmid Of Hamburg, February 28, 2020. Wife of the late George Schmid and John Reinhardt; mother of Cynthia (late Kenneth) Dukarm and Jeffery (Deborah)Schmid; grandmother of Bridgette, Donna, Lisa, Ashley, Jesse and Marc; also survived by two sisters, one brother and four great-grandsons. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com