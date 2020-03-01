REDMOND, Michele M.

REDMOND - Michele M. February 28, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY, dear daughter of the late Thomas and Estelle (nee Mosca) Redmond; loving mother of Michael M. (Amanda Green) Redmond; grandmother of Michael A. Redmond; sister of Deborah (Ronald) Johnson and Patricia Mineo Redmond; aunt of Thomas (Caroline), Desiree, Cathy and the late David. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish "St. Ambrose Worship Site" (please assemble at church). Please share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com