QUARLES - Clarence, Sr. Entered into eternal rest February 23, 2020. Husband of the late Doris V. (nee Searles) Quarles; father of Clarence (Moselle) Quarles Jr., Jacqueline (Rev. Michael J.) Robinson and Brenda Ricks; brother of Julia (late Roger) Luchey, Edna (late Edward) Moore, Mable (late James) Quarles and Hazel (Jimmie) Smith; also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020, 11 AM-12 Noon at Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, 965 Delaware Avenue, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Michael J. Robinson officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com