Deaths Death Notices
QUARLES, Clarence, Sr.
QUARLES - Clarence, Sr. Entered into eternal rest February 23, 2020. Husband of the late Doris V. (nee Searles) Quarles; father of Clarence (Moselle) Quarles Jr., Jacqueline (Rev. Michael J.) Robinson and Brenda Ricks; brother of Julia (late Roger) Luchey, Edna (late Edward) Moore, Mable (late James) Quarles and Hazel (Jimmie) Smith; also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020, 11 AM-12 Noon at Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, 965 Delaware Avenue, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Michael J. Robinson officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook