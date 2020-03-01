Deaths Death Notices
PORRECA - Mary A. (nee D'Innocenzo "Deney")
February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Anthony Porreca; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Santina D'Innocenzo; dear sister of the late Herman (late Anna) Deney, Jennie (late Fred) Zappone and Albert (late Connie) Deney; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Mary was a member of the St. Aloysius Altar and Rosary Society, St. Al's Senior Citizens and a former member of the Quota Club. Mary worked in retail for over 35 years retiring from Sattler's. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
